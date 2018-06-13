What TV Dad Do Idahoans Wish Their Dad Was Like

Just in time for Father's Day - what TV dad do we wish our real dad was like? Not that there's anything wrong with our current dad.

You have a lot of options of good TV dads to choose from and yet somehow Idaho chose a guy I had to look up to know who he is. According to How To Watch, it's David Nolan. Do you know who that is? Do you watch the TV show Once Upon A Time? I do - and I still didn't know it was Prince Charming aka David Nolan. At least we didn't choose Homer Simpson or Al Bundy. Right?