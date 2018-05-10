What Would You Do If Your Neighbor’s Yard Looked Like This

The not-so dandy lion time of the year in is full effect. Take a drive through any Twin Falls neighborhood and you'll see curated yards and you'll see yard that look like a Dr. Seuss jungle.

I'm lucky, one of my neighbors takes really good care of his yard and my other neighbor kills everything in his yard so he doesn't have to mow or worry about weeds. Others are not so lucky - like in these pictures. I don't even know what the laws are (if any). Like, can you mow their yard if they don't or spray their weeds if they won't take care of them?