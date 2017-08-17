What You Need to Know About Summer Hunting in Idaho

The fires outside of Shoshone devastated wildlife habitat.

It was just one of the topics covered today by Idaho Fish and Game on Top Story. Hunting seasons are underway or very soon underway.

Fish and Games spokesman Kelton Hatch also believes fishing conditions are the best we’ve seen in months.

We also discussed the increasingly crowded Idaho forests. Outdoorsmen and women more and more are sharing the trails, desert and wooded regions with tourists, hikers and trail riders. You can hear our conversation below: