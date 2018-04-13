What You Need To Know If You Go See Rodney Carrington In Jackpot

If you last minute decided you want to see Rodney Carrington in Jackpot April 21st, here are a few things you need to know.

1.) The time has changed. The show will now be at 7:30 P.M. Mountain Time. Stick around after for some give aways like autographed equipment and free play.

2.) ONLY purchase from Ticketmaster . There has been some problems with third party sites charging double to triple the price for the show.

3.) Hotel rooms for Cactus Pete's and the Horseshu are sold out of rooms. There are a few open rooms at hotels like West Star and a shuttle will take you from the event to your room if you can snag one.

4.) It is General Admission, there are no assigned seats, get there early because it is first come first serve.

5.) There are going to be a lot of people eating, playing and enjoying themselves. Be patient with the staff and especially the restaurants.

6.) It is an outdoor event, dress warm. It is still April.

Most importantly, have a good time and stay safe!