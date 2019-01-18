What’s The Point Of DeCaf?

Seriously, I don't put water in my gas tank. The car won't run without petrol. I understand some of you can't drink caffeine for reasons of health or faith. Then why drink any coffee? It's not like it's a tasty slice of pecan pie.

Half an hour later you're hurtling down the Interstate and the sandman starts calling.

Coffee is a tool for the world's early risers. When I walked into the Townsquare Media Commissary this morning I spotted the above abomination. You people are sick! Literally or figuratively. Have you ever made the mistake of buying something other than high-test when you're on a trip? Half an hour later you're hurtling down the Interstate and the sandman starts calling.

A buddy of mine from high school was once handed a light beer. He gave it back to his host. The surprised look brought a quick reply from my friend. "I don't drink ladies beer," he offered. 'Nuff said.