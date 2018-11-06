When Did it Become Fashionable to Mock Wounded Veterans?

What the heck is wrong with this country? Just a dozen years ago I would never have imagined anyone within the pale would mock war veterans . Much less wounded warriors. Now a liberal comedian mocks their wounds. And he keeps his job!

if a conservative mocked a Democrat for war wounds there would be demands from mainstream media to send the Republican into permanent exile

I'm not among those politically correct types who insist everyone in public life should be fired for saying something offensive to someone else.

I do believe, however, in a single standard. As one of the hosts of ABC's the View (Meghan McCain, who had a father who was a disabled veteran) said, if a conservative mocked a Democrat for war wounds there would be demands from mainstream media to send the Republican into permanent exile.

Then you leftists wonder why many of us on the right consider you to be lower than a common garden slug. You're despicable people!