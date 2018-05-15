When do the Campaign Signs Vanish in Twin Falls?

Campaign signs are a fact of life. We’ll see them sprout again this fall before the General Election.

Some candidates like to save them for future elections (they aren’t cheap!)

Some corners in the city give you the impression the signs are multiplying like a viral infection. Soon they should be out of sight, although. I confess, on some past campaigns where I volunteered we couldn’t remember every location. I once spent a day driving, scouring the streets and roads in order to ensure they were all clear.

In Twin Falls there is a two day margin for picking up signs.