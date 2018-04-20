When Is The 2018 Idaho Gives Day

Idaho Gives is a 24 hour event across the state to raise money for local non-profit charities. This year the event is May 3rd and you can participate from the comfort of your home.

Donations are accepted online at the Idaho Gives website , where you can decide how much you want to donate and also to which charity you would like your money to help. You can search by name, location, or if you don't have a charity you can search by causes and donate to something you feel passionate about.