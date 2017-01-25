When It Comes To Education, Idaho Not The Sharpest Knife in the Drawer

My momma used to tell me that if I couldn't say something positive, to not say anything at all. So, when I saw where Idaho ranked when it comes to education, what to say? Well, at least we're not last.

Wallet Hub ranked the states from most to least educated. Here's the "great" news for Idaho. Yes, that's sarcasm.

We are #33 out of 50. Yes, I am so proud. I was born and raised in Missouri which landed in the #31 spot, also not at the front of the class. Get this. I was reading Wallet Hub's methodology and couldn't even understand that enough to criticize it. Dunce cap on.

Back to what my momma said though, one positive thing to say about Idaho's place in this ranking. Be happy we're not Nevada. Coming in at #47, there is a career in fast food waiting for our friends in Jackpot if that casino thing doesn't work out.