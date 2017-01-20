When It Comes To Making A Living, Idaho is – Meh

Where do we rank compared to the rest of the country when it comes to making a living. Bringing home the bacon. Yeah, that. There's a new national ranking and according to it, Idaho is - meh.

Money Rates did some number crunching with factors that included some obvious stuff like how much do people make here. Plus, the included the cost of living and how hard or easy it is to find a job. Income tax rates also came into play. Where is Idaho in all this? Squarely in the middle.

On the Money Rates list, Idaho is #21. How boring is that? We're not best. We're not worst. We're just kinda there. Meh.

I'm not a mathematician. Figuring out if the $5 in my pocket will pay for the bag of pizza rolls at the grocery store is enough of a challenge for me. But, something I definitely don't understand on this list is how Washington can end up on the best part of the list and Oregon is on the bottom. Do they penalize for militia members? Just wondering.