When it Comes to Next Idaho Governor Many Undecideds

Recent polling data shows a plurality of Idaho voters aren’t sure yet who they want as the next Governor.

Raul Labrador is four points behind but has some legwork to do in Southern and Eastern Idaho

The race is tight among the three announced Republicans. Lt. Governor Brad Little is in the lead with support from just over a fifth of voters surveyed.

Representative Raul Labrador is four points behind but has some legwork to do in Southern and Eastern Idaho to gain ground. Russ Fulcher says his primary loss three years ago was because he failed to make much of a presence in the Magic Valley.