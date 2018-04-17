Where are Idaho’s Biggest Eyesores?

Eyesores of Idaho

We all know Idaho and the Magic Valley are filled with breathtaking vistas.

Like a two sided coin, however, we all know a place in our hometown or neighborhoods best described as an eyesore.

When I was a teenager my dad was managing a state park with a spectacular waterfall. It was even higher than Niagara Falls and there were rolling hills and lush forests. He would drive every morning to a bank to deposit the previous day’s business receipts and we would pass a monstrous and dilapidated house between park and town. He would shake his head side-to-side and tell me it was home to the “Dirty Dozen”.

Here we are in this great and beautiful land and yet Idaho has some unsightly buildings and other assorted rough looking features.

I’d be interested in seeing photographs from your own neighborhoods and towns. What’s the biggest eyesore where you live?