Where does Idaho Rank In Students Most Prepared For College
According to this study based on ACT and SAT standards, Idaho has a significant amount of students ready for college. Here is where they are ranked.
Idaho, according to this study, has 55% of their students ready for college based on their test scores. They performed better in writing than they did in math, but that is still an impressive statistic. 63% of students met the benchmark for writing while only 36% reached it for math.
That ranks Idaho as 5th for the most college ready students! That is pretty impressive considering Idaho ranks 48th out of 50th in education nationally.
The states that came ahead of Idaho were Michigan, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and coming in at number one was Connecticut.