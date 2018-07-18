Where does Idaho Rank In Students Most Prepared For College

According to this study based on ACT and SAT standards, Idaho has a significant amount of students ready for college. Here is where they are ranked.

Idaho, according to this study, has 55% of their students ready for college based on their test scores. They performed better in writing than they did in math, but that is still an impressive statistic. 63% of students met the benchmark for writing while only 36% reached it for math.

That ranks Idaho as 5th for the most college ready students! That is pretty impressive considering Idaho ranks 48th out of 50th in education nationally.