Where In Idaho Do You Go To Balance Your Mind?

Picture by Bill Colley.

I’m a homebody.  It’s where I go to relax.  Mostly.

these are the places where I go where I can pull over the car, get out and just stand in the breeze

There are some Saturday mornings when I get into the car and just drive.  I need to chew up some scenery.  I need to see things I don’t see every day.

These aren’t the long trips I sometimes make on three day weekends.  Instead these are the places where I go where I can pull over the car, get out and just stand in the breeze.

A friend from my college days called it “attitude adjustment”.  I still look forward to these moments and early on a spring or summer morning it’s how I balance my life.

Where do you go when you just need some time away?

