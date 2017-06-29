Where Is The Best Food Truck In Idaho

Food trucks may just be my favorite guilty pleasure! Something about a food truck makes it hard to pass up without grabbing something. In Twin Falls we have some really great food truck options from the new Pizza Truck and Betty B's Kitchen to food trucks from local restaurants like Ketchum Burrito.

But, according to 'research' from Uproxx the best food truck in Idaho is the Raw Dead Fish sushi truck up in Coeur d'Alene. Yeah - you read that right. There is a sushi truck . Something about that just sounds wrong (besides the fact that I don't like sushi).

Would you eat sushi from a food truck? Which is your favorite food truck in Twin Falls?

