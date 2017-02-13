Where Is The Most Romantic Destination In Idaho

'Most Romantic Destination' is a term that will differ with every person you ask. For some it may be date night at a football game others may prefer a hotel stay in some exotic location. Clearly the people in charge of the latest study on romantic places haven't been to my house...don't tell my wife I said that or she'll definitely argue the other way.

Travel and Leisure made a list of the most romantic destinations in every state and the big winner in Idaho was Sun Valley. Not the Anniversary Inn or any of the awesome hot spring destinations but they chose Sun Valley. I disagree and again point you towards the first paragraph of this story.

Where do you think is the most romantic place in Idaho?