Where is the Most Scenic Place in Idaho?

Meditation on Camas

I’ve been planning a trip for quite some time to North Idaho. I’ve seen most of the sites in Southern and Eastern Idaho.

I’ve stopped and looked across the prairie below and suddenly found an urge to pray.

Every time I go someplace new I’m convinced I’m going to see something I would say tops everything I’ve seen before. I can’t say I’ve found the “be all, end all” of yet but I do have some very favorite places.

One is near Fairfield, on a hill, east of town. I’ve stopped and looked across the prairie below and suddenly found an urge to pray. How many places leave you in such awe?

Then there are the places closer to home. I’m thinking of the South Hills. It’s the transitional scenery you see in just a matter of a few hours. Desert to canyon to forest.