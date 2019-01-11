Where Mountain West Gun Culture Reigns

A great many left coast cities and states are challenging private gun ownership.

Some state legislators are taking action to counter the gun-grabbing frenzy gripping other parts of the country.

In Boulder, Colorado the once legal owner of an AR-15 is defying a city ordinance to turn in his “assault rifle”. In Washington State some smaller eastern towns are declaring gun sanctuaries. These battles can be expected to reach higher courts.

In neighboring Wyoming the cultures of guns and liberty are strong. Some state legislators are taking action to counter the gun-grabbing frenzy gripping other parts of the country. Call it a preemptive strike.

Check this link for more details. The state would overrule towns and cities looking to put limits on where firearms can be possessed and carried.