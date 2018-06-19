Where, Oh Where Can I Find Good Chicken Wings?

Picture by Bill Colley.

Sure, it may not be the healthiest thing you could do, but how about a vacation in search of good chicken wings?

one day I was driving through Twin Falls and remembered some I ate locally during an NCAA basketball tournament

I confess I haven’t had any wings in months and I suppose 3 or 4 times over the course of a vacation would alarm the doctor.  But, hey, what if it was just for one week and then you resumed eating salad?

I hadn’t given chicken wings much thought lately.  Then one day I was driving through Twin Falls and remembered some I ate locally during an NCAA basketball tournament.  My mouth started to water.

There’s also a place I stop sometimes on the way to Sun Valley.  Very, very good chicken wings!  What would you recommend?  And if going on a road trip where would you stop for wings?

