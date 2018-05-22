Which Campgrounds Will be Open Memorial Day Weekend?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – This weekend kicks off the summer camping season, and those making plans to enjoy some overnight fresh air should check to make sure which campgrounds are open and which ones are still closed.

You can do that here.

The Sawtooth National Forest reminds folks that “due to the lingering snowpack at the higher elevations a number of roads and trails will be closed.

We would like to remind visitors to avoid driving or riding on muddy roads and trails to avoid damaging the running surface.

Also, many of the campsites are used on a first-come, first-served basis; but there are some that can be reserved in advance by calling 877-444-6777.