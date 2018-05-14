Who Are You Voting For in Idaho Primary?

Primaries and Election Day are akin to the Super Bowl for news media. This week’s vote is going to tell us a lot about the electorate (keeping in mind the usually small turnout).

Two years ago the political wags were watching for any growth among the ranks of the Democrats. It didn’t materialize and especially in Southern Idaho the result was status quo.

If there is any change in temperature it’s the direction of the right-of-center. Younger Republicans have, in my opinion, more of a libertarian streak. As an example some join liberal Democrats in a call to legalize marijuana. It’s about the only thing they’ve got in common with the left. The new crop of Republicans adhere closely to Austrian economics. The allegiance is generally even stronger than religious faith. Which is why they don’t spend much time on “traditional values”.