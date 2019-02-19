Who Has The Best Fast Food French Fries In The Magic Valley [POLL]

I love french fries. You can either bake them or deep fry them and I'm in. But not all fries are created equally and you can get a variety of quality depending on where you get you fast food fries. Some places you get mushy fries, or no salt, or too crisp, or made from gross potatoes. I don't know that I have a favorite place to get fast food fries in Twin Falls so I'll have to go and do some taste testing before I answer the poll below. Totally for research and not as an excuse to eat more fries.

There was a list of the best fries in America that came out a few days ago and they have Five Guys fries at the top of the list (they also point out that they are crazy expensive compared to everyone else) and McDonald's in second place as long as they are salted properly and you eat them within the first few minutes. Now, it is your turn - let us know where you go to get your favorite fries. Maybe your favorite isn't on the list then leave us a comment and let us know. Also remember that these are your favorite basic fries from fast food and not those delicious garlic cheese fries at Scooters.