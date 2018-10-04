Who Is the Guy in the Dark Shirt? Jerome PD Would Like to Know

Two men walk into a store and police would like to know who they are. Jerome Police have asked the public once again to help identify who the two men are captured on video surveillance recently. The Jerome Police Department posted the images to their Facebook page in hopes of finding out who they are in an ongoing case, especially the individual in the dark shirt. The police say they've been successful in asking the public before using this technique. If you have any information for Jerome PD, call them and tell them it relates to case # 181144.

Jerome Police Department