Who Is The Richest Person Ever In Idaho

This may come as a surprise but the richest Idahoan ever, isn't you or me. I know, I'm sad about it too. Turns out that the richest person from Idaho is Frank VanderSloot, with a worth of over $2.6 Billion!

VanderSloot is the founder of Melaleuca and is invested in Riverbend Communications which includes 5 radio stations in Idaho Falls. So, apparently there is still money in radio. To find the richest person in each state, the website How Much took data from Forbes and adjusted each rich person for inflation.