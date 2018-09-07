The Twin Falls County Fair with all its fun entertainment is done for the year...so, let's speculate and throw out our choice for the headlining band in 2019. With the fair, there is almost always a country act that performs and some people would prefer a different type of band for a change. What about you?

Remember - this is all for fun and (for now) we have no deciding vote in who actually comes to the fair. But maybe someone with deciding power will read the suggestions and work their magic :)