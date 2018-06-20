Who’s More Body Confident In Idaho – Men or Women?

Summer is officially upon us - Yay! Some people aren't so excited though because summer means hot weather and swimsuits. Oh no, not swimsuit season already! I did say 'some people' in that sentence because it appears that there are some Idaho residents who are very confident with their bodies.

For real, just go to Dierkes or the Twin Falls Power Plant boating area or even down at Centennial Park and you'll see all shapes, sizes, and ages of people in their swimsuits. And rarely does that swimwear cover a majority percentage of the body.