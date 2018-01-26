Why Does Cher Care Who Becomes Idaho’s Next Governor?

Singer and actress, Cher has endorsed a Democratic Idaho lawmaker as the next governor of Idaho. But why? What connection or interest does Cher have in our state? None really.

Cher met Paulette Jordan at a women's rally in Las Vegas and decided she really liked her. She must have made quite the impression because usually when you meet someone in Vegas you don't remember it the next day!

Do you think Cher's political opinion matters to Idahoans?