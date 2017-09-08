Why Idaho is the Best Place on Earth (Opinion)

An Idaho native told me when you grow up here, the scenery eventually becomes the visual equivalent of white noise.

I can’t say I wholly understand, because I meet plenty of natives and newcomers who are continuously wowed by the variety around the state.

I haven’t even gotten a close look at the Northern Panhandle yet. It’s on my “soon” list. I’ve taken some couple of thousand photographs in two-and-a-half years. Here are 3-and-a-half-dozen. Take a look and see if you agree. Idaho is the best place on the planet!!!