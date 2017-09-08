Why Idaho is the Best Place on Earth (Opinion)

All pictures by Bill Colley.

An Idaho native told me when you grow up here, the scenery eventually becomes the visual equivalent of white noise.

I haven’t even gotten a close look at the Northern Panhandle yet

I can’t say I wholly understand, because I meet plenty of natives and newcomers who are continuously wowed by the variety around the state.

I haven’t even gotten a close look at the Northern Panhandle yet.  It’s on my “soon” list.  I’ve taken some couple of thousand photographs in two-and-a-half years.  Here are 3-and-a-half-dozen.  Take a look and see if you agree.  Idaho is the best place on the planet!!!

Filed Under: Arco, bill colley, Boise, Bruneau Canyon, Eastern Idaho, Ernest Hemingway, idaho, Idaho City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Magic Valley, Rupert, Snake River, south hills, Thousand Springs, treasure valley, Twin Falls
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Photos, Reviews, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top