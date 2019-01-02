Why Is Gas In Idaho So Expensive?

You may be saying but prices aren’t high. Hear me out.

Seven states or more currently have gas prices under 2 dollars a gallon for unleaded regular. A newscaster offered this week these are the cheapest prices in a decade and, yet. In Idaho we’re nowhere near 2 dollars a gallon. Four years ago the cost for a gallon in Twin Falls was 90 cents to a full dollar less than what we’re paying today.

One explanation is oil was cheaper four years ago. O.K., but gasoline wasn’t dirt cheap elsewhere around the country four years ago! We’re not near refineries? We’re as close now as we were in January of 2015. There are refineries close by in two neighboring states.

We’ve since added to Idaho’s gas tax? Yes, but not a full 90 cents to one dollar per gallon.

What gives?