Why Is Idaho Among The Least Stressed States?

Idaho has its stresses...but when you compare us to the rest of the United States we are a pretty chill place.

No real surprise that New Jersey and California rank towards the top of the list since Zippia based their stress levels on population density, home prices, and commute times (which we know is among the lowest in the nation ). If they included stressors like wildlife encounters and overwhelmed by beautiful landscapes, Idaho would rank a lot higher.

Instead we sit comfortably at 40th in the nation, not worrying or caring who is above or below us. Just enjoying our perfect and relatively stress free lives. Right?