Why National Health Care Won’t Work (Opinion)

Think waiting in line for healthcare is a great idea?

Programs are struggling in Europe and Japan

Many people in the United States promote a “single-payer” system. The payer being the federal government or in the case of one New England State the government in Montpelier. The Vermont attempt has been a disaster and, yet.

Liberals still point to other nations around the world and claim it’s the best path to provide quality care for all. Now a new study out of Canada paints a picture of a collapsing system.