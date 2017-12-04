Here's why there are no lights this year at this popular Twin Falls Christmas light display.

The house on Polk street, also known as the Candy Cane House quickly became a famous Twin Falls attraction several years ago. It was one of the only Christmas light displays in the area that was choreographed to music. The homeowners didn't charge to view the display, but they accepted donations which they gave to local charities.

This year, there are no lights at the house on Polk. One of the homeowners' close family members was injured in an accident that left the lower half of his body covered in 3rd degree burns . The homeowners have been spending a significant amount time at the Salt Lake City burn unit and have been unable to tend to the display.

A gofundme page was created so that Twin Falls and the surrounding community can rally around the family during their time of need. The page was created to help ease the burden of travel expenses between Twin Falls and Salt Lake during recovery.

There is also a facebook page that has been set up in honor of the Candy Cane House as a place for the community to post pictures of lights and offer words of encouragement to the family.

