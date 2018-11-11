Why the United States Could Disintegrate

We may think we live in the United States but an old map suggests otherwise. Business Insider (which you can see by clicking here ) is remembering a half-dozen year old book. It suggests North America is actually 11 different nations based on various and sometimes competing cultural interests.

Why revive this discussion now? Election Day last week may be a very good reason the subject is back.

In some respects the map does make sense, although. From my own experience I might move some of the lines and I’m not quite sure the figure is actually 11 nations. I’d say 7 and I suppose some would argue a couple of dozen based on sub-cultures.

From the perspective of size, those of us in Idaho live in the largest nation if not the most populous.