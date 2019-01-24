‘Wicked’ Is Coming To Boise

One of the most popular musicals running is coming to southwest Idaho in March.

" Wicked ," which won three Tony Awards in 2004 shortly after it began its Broadway debut, will be performed at the Morrison Auditorium March 6-17. Tickets range from $49 to $179, according to information on the venue's website .

My wife has reminded me three times in the last 24 hours about the planned outing she has with her sister and mother. I'm still waiting for " Porky's ," the musical. We have, obviously, different tastes when it comes to live theater.

The musical puts a different spin on the classic Wizard of Oz story, with an emphasis on life prior to the arrival of Dorothy. The performances are Wednesday through Sunday. The production is based on the 1995 novel, "Wicked," by Gregory Maguire .

The Morrison Auditorium is located in Boise, on the campus of Boise State University. For ticket details, the official countdown and more information about the production, click here .