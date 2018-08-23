Wildfire Shuts Down Highway North of Elko

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) The Elko County Sheriff's office says a wildfire has forced the closure of a highway linking Nevada and Idaho. Wednesday evening the sheriff's office put out a notice that State Road 225 from the Wildhorse Reservoir to the Idaho state line was closed until further notice. The sheriff's offices earlier this week ordered a voluntary evacuation for the community of Mountain City as the South Sugarloaf Fire was burning about four miles away. A temporary evacuation center was established at the Owyhee Tribal Humane Development Center in Owyhee.

