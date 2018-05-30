Wildflower Walk Planned for Saturday at Craters of the Moon

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Craters of the Moon may once have been overflowing with the red-orange colors of lava, but this time of year it’s in shades of many other colors.

Visitors will have the chance to see them this Saturday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and Idaho Native Plant Society will host a wildflower walk.

Participants in the free event, called “Rare Plants of Craters of the Moon,” will meet at the Botanical Garden before traveling to Craters of the Moon. Carpooling is encouraged.

Items to bring include appropriate outer wear, sturdy walking shoes, water, sunscreen, hat and lunch, according to information on the SBG website. A rare plant specialist from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Lynn Kinter, will be in attendance to explain about the rare plants and flowers of the area.

For those interesting in learning more before the flowers, participants can register for Kinter’s illustrated presentation – scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday – about her ongoing research of the rare plants at Craters of the Moon.