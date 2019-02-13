Wildlife Officials Say Hoof Disease Detected in Idaho

(KLIX) – Wildlife officials say for the first time hoof disease was found in an elk harvested in Idaho.

The confirmed case of Treponema Associated Hoof Disease (TAHD) was from an elk harvested by a hunter near Whitebird, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Samples were sent to Washington State University for definitive diagnosis and testing.

Fish and Game says TAHD is a relatively new condition in elk that was first recognized about nine years ago in Washington. It was detected in Oregon in 2014 and now Idaho.

Researchers continue to investigate the disease to learn more about, among other things, how it is passed among animals, according to a news release.

Fish and Game staff has occasionally observed, or received information from the public, about elk around the state that have abnormal hooves or are lame. No definitive cause for the lameness or hoof abnormalities in these other cases are known, but they can be caused by injury, arthritis, viral infections, and other bacterial and fungal infections.

The department says they will be increasing surveillance of the disease in Idaho.

The public can help: If you see an elk with symptoms of hoof disease, report it to Fish and Game's Wildlife Health Laboratory at 208-939-9171.