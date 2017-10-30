Fatten up your wallet with three chances to win up to $5,000 with us weekdays in November.

Starting Nov. 6, we will give you not one, not two, but three chances to win anywhere from $200 to $5,000 each weekday through Nov. 22.

Listen to us weekdays Nov. 6 through Nov. 22 for our daily code words. When you hear a code word, enter it on our website, and you might just get a call to let you know you have won $200 to $5,000.

But the winning doesn't end there. One grand prize winner will be $5,000 richer. The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

But wait, there's more. A second grand prize winner is headed to Los Angeles to attend a taping of The Voice.

One person will receive:

Roundtrip airfare for two

Two night hotel stay

Two tickets to The Voice

$500 spending cash

What will you do with your cash? Give your family a Thanksgiving dinner they'll never forget? Treat yourself because you know you deserve it?

You better decide quickly. Your first chance to win cash is coming Nov. 6.

Keep listening for more details or stay up to date by checking here.