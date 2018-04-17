Wind Advisory for Eastern Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Wind Advisory has been issued for the eastern part of the Magic Valley that includes Cassia, Minidoka and parts of Lincoln County. The National Weather Service in Boise says the advisory goes to 9 p.m. today. Wind gust could get as high as 55 mph while sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph. Drivers are urged to use caution, especially those with higher profile vehicles like trucks. For drivers heading further east can expect high winds along Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot, all of Interstate 86, and Interstate 84 from Burley to the Utah state line.