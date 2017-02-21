Wind Causes Mobile Home to Detach from Semi on Highway 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Crews were able to clear the scene after a mobile home being hauled on Highway 93 was blown over by the wind Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the driver, Jon Williams, of Nampa, was headed south on the highway pulling a Fleetwood mobile home a little after 1 p.m. when it detached. Police believe a gust of wind dislodged the home as the driver rounded a curve near milepost 43. At the time ISP determined winds were around 27 mph. The home tipped over and skidded across the northbound lanes of U.S. 93. Crews cleared the scene just before 5 p.m. The driver was not injured in the crash.