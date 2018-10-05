Wind Power Isn’t Just A Scam, It’s Dangerous

Liberals have long argued damage from wind turbines is an acceptable loss.

they were sold a far worse bill of goods twenty years ago by the wind lobby

Think of the killings of migratory birds and bats (which eat harmful insects). These are the same granola gobbling leftists who dump needed fresh water into San Francisco Bay to protect a guppy.

Now a new study from Harvard University warns the impact of turbines is far worse than previously estimated. The research team admits it goofed in previous assessments.

If Idaho Legislators believe they were gulled by the horse racing industry, they were sold a far worse bill of goods twenty years ago by the wind lobby.