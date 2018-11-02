UPDATE: The interstate is now open.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you have plans to travel in east Idaho this afternoon you may need to adjust your plans as wind has shut down a portion of the interstate. According to Idaho State Police, Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts is closed because of blowing dust. Officials say that visibility is low and a detour is in place for motorists. ISP says use caution while driving. Much of south central and east Idaho is under a Wind Advisory this evening. Check with Idaho 511 for the latest road information.