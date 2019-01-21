Wind, Winter Advisories For The Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A mix of weather is expected in southern Idaho this morning with a mix of wind and snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western parts of the Magic Valley and south Twin Falls County extending to the west into Owyhe County. Winds are expected to exceed 30 mph in some areas with some areas seeing wind up to 40 mph and gust as high as 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the southeastern portions of the Magic Valley extending from south of Burley to the east. Some places could see 3 to 5 inches of snow. Drivers will need to plan on slippery road conditions creating a difficult driving situation with limited visibility.

Travelers can always go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information. For Nevada go to nvroads.com and for Utah use udot.utah.gov .