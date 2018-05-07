Winners Named in 8th Annual Art & Soul Contest
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Winners have been named in this year’s Magic Valley Art & Soul contest.
The Magic Valley Arts Council released names of the winners on Saturday.
This was the eighth year of the annual citywide art contest, which included the work of more than 300 artists and awarded more than $40,000 in prize money. Ninety-nine art venues dotted the city, each marked with a yellow flag with a red heart, and the public had the chance to vote on their favorite pieces. The Magic Valley Mall sponsored the work of 131 students.
Besides their favorite artwork, residents voted for their favorite venue. Hands On and Premier Auto Group were among those winners.
To find out more and to view a list of the winners, visit the Magic Valley Arts Council.