Real quick, let's catch everybody up on the recent changes in the weather in Idaho (in case you haven't been outside in the last 7 days). It was beautiful weather in the 70's and low 80's until a few days ago. Now it is cold...and it is getting colder quick. Especially in Eastern Idaho. Winter is about to hit like a snowball to the face. Starting Tuesday morning through Thursday select areas of Idaho including Arco , Soda Springs, Island Park and others can expect a maximum of 2 or 3 inches of snowfall. More snow is expected in the higher elevations of Stanley and Ketchum, up to a foot of accumulation. There could even be a small amount of snowfall at Craters of the Moon and Lava Hot Springs as reported at the Weather Channel and the Idaho State Journal. Click the photo below to see the radar as the storm approaches.

Luckily or sadly, depending on how you feel about snow, the chance for snow in the Magic Valley is nonexistent. We have rain expected Tuesday and then more than a week of sunny to partly cloudy days with temperatures in the 50's and low 60's. The good news - that means you can still go outside and set up Halloween/Christmas decorations before Mother Nature intervenes.