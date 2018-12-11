Winter Weather Advisory for Central and Eastern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Snow is expected to fall in central and eastern parts of Idaho in the next 24 hours. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern part of the Magic Valley to include Cassia, Minidoka and Blaine counties. Communities like Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, and Albion could see one to three inches of snow with some areas getting as much as six inches. Snow and blowing snow is expected to make the morning commute difficult Wednesday, according to the NWS, especially on Interstate 84 north of the Utah state line. Winds could get up to 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

A winter storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest during the

evening hours tonight will spread light to moderate snow

throughout central and eastern Idaho. Behind the cold front

portion of the storm, which passes through early in the morning on

Wednesday, strong winds will develop in all but the most wind-

sheltered locations. This will cause low visibility in blowing

snow and heavy drifting of snow, which could easily impede efforts

to keep snow clear from roads. The winds and snow will continue

through Wednesday early evening, then subside for a quiet

Thursday.

NWS says drivers should expect slippery roads and low visibility in the areas under the warning. You can check road conditions at the Idaho's 511 website.