Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) People traveling or living in southern Idaho can expect to see one to two inches of snow this weekend as a warm front moves into the area. The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of southwestern Idaho including the Magic Valley for Saturday. The warm front will bring snow before midnight in eastern Oregon and move to western Idaho overnight. The snow will eventually change to rain below 3500 feet Saturday afternoon. Mountains could see heavy snow with lower elevations getting one to two inches of snow. Drivers should expect to see difficult driving conditions in some areas. NWS Boise says some areas could see two to four inches of snow accumulation, with some areas getting up to 7 inches. Drivers can check road conditions by going to 511.idaho.gov .