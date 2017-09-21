Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Idaho Mountains, Northern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains in south-central Idaho. Areas north and east of Hailey are expected to get considerable amounts of snow beginning this evening on into early tomorrow morning. Mountain areas, including the Sawtooth Mountains, Big and Little Wood River Region, Galena Summit, can expect to see above 6,500 ft. three to eight inches of snow with accumulation above 8500 ft. any where from seven to 11 inches.

A winter weather advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Also, weather forecasters are predicting winter like conditions for much of Elko County to the south of Idaho. Depending on the elevation, some areas could see three to 12 inches of snow. Higher elevation roadways may be snow covered making travel difficult.