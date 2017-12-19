Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idahoans can expect to see snow fall in the next 24 hours as a cold front moves in. The National Weather Service in Boise issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of southern Idaho, including much of southern Twin Falls County, most of Owyhee County, and the southern parts of Cassia County. Forecasters says a cold front is moving into the area and will push temperatures down into the 20's once again. Snow is expected to fall anywhere from 1 to 3 inches and create difficult travel conditions. Areas above 6,000 feet could see 5 inches of snow in areas. Snow is expected to hit southern Idaho by 5 a.m. and carry on to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Also, NWS-Boise says motorists should look out for blowing snow, specifically on State Highway 51 and Highway 93. Motorists should also expect challenging driving conditions to the east along I-84/86 between Burley and Pocatello, including Interstate 15 to Idaho Falls. The National Weather Service in Elko says people should be prepared for 1 to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and 5 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains in northeast Nevada.