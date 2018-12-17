Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sun Valley Region

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Pocatello office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sun valley region, including Galena, and the Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.

The advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected and travelers should plan on difficult travel conditions, according to the advisory, including during the evening commute on Tuesday.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to a foot. Winds, from the west, will reach between 25 and 35 mph, causing snow to drift. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

State Highway 75 through Galena Summit and State Highway 21 through Banner Summit will be subject to difficult driving conditions from blowing and drifting of snow.

“Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times,” reads the advisory, and drivers are urged plan early for their travels and to use caution extreme.

For road conditions, call 511.